Montgomery County Public Safety Training Complex Grand Opening, Dedication to be held July 26th

Montgomery County, TN – The community is invited to the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Complex (PSTC) on July 26th, 2022 from 1:30pm – 6:00pm for a grand opening celebration along with a re-naming Dedication.

The PSTC is located at 2275 Dotsonville Road and rests upon 326 acres nestled in northern Montgomery County, TN. The Montgomery County Government purchased the property in 2017 for $1.9 million dollars.

Public safety personnel immediately made use of the property, which now includes a firearms range, classroom, restroom facilities, and office space.

The firearms range opened in August 2021 and includes a 100-yard section with independent lanes that can accommodate up to a .50 caliber and a 50-yard section with 25 independent lanes, which can accommodate up to a 308 caliber.



Sheriff’s Office traffic units will begin assisting attendees at 1:30pm with accessing the event. Welcoming remarks will begin at 2:00pm and dedication and unveiling of the new PSTC name will take place at 2:30pm. Refreshments are to be served at 3:00pm along with tours of the PSTC.

Multiple Montgomery County public safety agencies will have vehicles, equipment, and displays set up for visitors to experience.

Agencies include Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Service, County Fire Service, and County Emergency Management Agency.