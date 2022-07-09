Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans University Avenue water outage, lane closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Monday, July 11th, 2022 at 10:00pm on University Avenue from College Street to Franklin Street.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The southbound lanes on University Avenue will be closed from Main Street to Franklin Street and traffic will be detoured to Main Street.



Motorists are asked to slow down when approaching the work zone and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route when possible.



The water valve work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lanes reopened by approximately 5:00am on Tuesday.

