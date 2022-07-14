Congressman Mark Green endorses reelection of John Fuson for Montgomery County Sheriff

Clarksville, TN – Tennessee’s 7th District U.S. Congressman Mark Green (R-Clarksville) has endorsed fellow Republican and incumbent Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson for re-election, stating:

“I give my endorsement to our Sheriff, John Fuson, and I am asking you to support him in the upcoming election. John’s actions to secure our school system alone, putting SROs in every school and implementing a new investigative process that frees SROs up to proactively protect our children, are reasons enough to support him. I encourage everyone to go out and vote for John Fuson for Sheriff.” – Congressman Mark Green