78.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
HomeNewsMontgomery County Sheriff’s Office recovers Stolen Food Truck Trailers, Camper
News

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office recovers Stolen Food Truck Trailers, Camper

News Staff
By News Staff
Recovered Food Truck.
Recovered Food Truck.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOMontgomery County, TN – On Sunday, July 17th, 2022 the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was alerted to a stolen food truck trailer in the area of Chapel Hill Road in Montgomery County, Tennessee.

The alert came into our E-911 Dispatch Center by the trailer’s owner who had an active global positioning satellite (GPS) tracker hidden inside the trailer.

Recovered Food Truck.
Recovered Food Truck.

Patrol Deputies armed with GPS coordinates were able to observe a trailer behind the address of 3686 Chapel Hill Road.

Further investigation confirmed that indeed the stolen trailer was nestled behind the property alongside a second stolen food truck trailer; both were in various stages of disassembly. Deputies recovered two food truck trailers and a mobile home.
 
This is an ongoing investigation.
 
Anyone with information related to suspicious activity at 3686 Chapel Hill Road are urged to contact Investigator Inman at 931.648.0611 or 911.

Recovered Camper.
Recovered Camper.
Previous articleNashville Sounds will Retire Tim Dillard’s Number 17 before July 29th Game
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online