Strong Thunderstorms expected for Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Montgomery County and northwestern Robertson County through 7:45pm CT.

At 7:14pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Clarksville to Cedar Hill. The movement was east at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-size hail are expected. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.



This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 3 and 12.



Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Locations Affected are

Springfield, Clarksville, Guthrie, Adams, and Cedar Hill.