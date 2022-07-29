Donald Eugene O’Neal Jr. is wanted by Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Donald Eugene O’Neal Jr, who has several felony warrants on file (theft of motor vehicle, evading, and felon in possession of a firearm).

O’Neal Jr. is 6’1”, weighs approximately 250 pounds, and could be driving a 2008 White Toyota RAV4 with TN Tag S4669.

O’Neal Jr. has a prior violent felony conviction and Tennessee law prohibits a convicted felon from possessing a firearm.



If anyone has information on Donald Eugene O’Neal Jr., they are asked to call 911 immediately or asked to please contact CPD Detective Luebke, 931.648.0656, ext. 5645.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.