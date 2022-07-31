Charlotte Knights score in the Ninth to defeat Nashville Sounds, 2-1

Nashville, TN – The Charlotte Knights got a two-out RBI double from Blake Rutherford in the top of the ninth inning to help beat the Nashville Sounds, 2-1, in front of 7,879 fans at First Horizon Park on Sunday night.

Rutherford’s knock down the right field line came on a 2-2 pitch from Nashville reliever Marcus Walden and just moments after the Sounds failed to turn a 6-4-3 double play.

The Sounds won four of six games in the series but couldn’t get the big hit Sunday night. Nashville left two runners on base in the seventh and eighth innings and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Left-hander Ethan Small started for Nashville and delivered a solid performance. He limited the Knights to one run on two hits and one walk while recording four strikeouts. Small got a no-decision and lowered his ERA to 3.24.



Trailing 1-0 in the third, Nashville’s Corey Ray drilled a game-tying homer to right-center to make it 1-1. It was Ray’s fifth home run of the season and first since June 23rd vs. Gwinnett.



Rehabbing Brewers reliever Luis Perdomo followed Small and tossed two scoreless innings. He didn’t allow any hits or walks and struck out one.



The Sounds have a team off day Monday before beginning a six-game series on the road against the Norfolk Tides Tuesday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm (CDT).

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the fifth inning…he’s hitting .350 (14-for-40) with 12 runs and 6 RBI during the streak.

Ethan Small (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) notched his sixth start of the year with at least 5+ IP and 3 or less hits.

Corey Ray (1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB) hit his first home run since June 23rd vs. Gwinnett.

