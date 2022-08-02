APSU Softball has 13 Players earn Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete honors

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team had 13 student-athletes from its 2021-22 roster named Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athletes, the organization announced Monday.

Megan Hodum, Lexi Osowski, Harley Mullins, Brooke Pfefferle, and Riley Suits led the Governors, all finishing the school year with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.

To be selected as an Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete, student-athletes must achieve a 3.5-or-better overall GPA on a 4.0 scale for the school year and this year’s selections brings the Govs all-time NFCA Scholar Athlete total to 76.



Nationwide, 7,527 student-athletes (NCAA DI, DII, DIII, NAIA, junior colleges, and high schools) were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes.



This past school year, Austin Peay State University posted a team GPA of 3.43, tying with Clemson and Missouri for the 91st best team GPA in NCAA Division I, with the Governors passing a total of 600 class hours. Each player averaged just over 14 hours passed in both the fall and during their regular season in the spring semester.



Also earning selections as NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes were APSU’s Emily Harkleroad (3.88), Kendyl Weinzapfel (3.81), Bailey Shorter (3.78), Kylie Campbell (3.70), Katie Keen (3.70), Morgan McMahon (3.70), Jordan Benefiel (3.54) and Skylar Sheridan (3.52).