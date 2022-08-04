Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held August 4th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The August Art Walk will be held on August 4th, 2022 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley. The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Customs House Museum (200 South Second Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Museum Exhibitions

Illumination: The Art of Dr. John Stanton

August 4th – October 16th | Jostens Gallery

A variety of subjects come to life in the illuminated glasswork and engravings of Dr. John Stanton.

Thomas Adams: Pen & Inks from the Collection

August 5th – October 19th | Harvill Gallery

Local artist Thomas Adams captured iconic Clarksville sites in pen and ink with these drawings from 1973 and 1974. Experience these landmarks – some no longer standing – with this collection of delicate illustrations.

4th Annual Cohen Clinic at Centerstone Community Art Show

August 22nd – September 22nd | Kimbrough Gallery

This annual exhibit from the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone showcases local artists, both amateur and professional, who are also veterans and military family members. The Cohen Clinic provides accessible mental health care to veterans and their loved ones.

Vietnam: 2 Soldiers, 2 Artists, 2 Journeys Then & Now

Through August 14 | Kimbrough Gallery

From helicopters and hand grenades to watercolors and canvas, this is the story of two brave soldiers who battled their way into the world of art. This memorable, one-of-a-kind exhibit highlights David Wright and Chuck Creasy’s best work from Vietnam. It all comes together in this exhilarating and meaningful show, one that bridges two lives, two worlds, two journeys.

Train Stop: Clarksville & The Locomotive

Through August 28th | Bruner & Orgain Galleries

Clarksville’s history is closely tied to the railroad, and this exhibit showcases artifacts, photographs and stories to illustrate its impact on local industry and the community.

The Nature of Olen Bryant

Through September 5th | Crouch Gallery

In collaboration with the LeQuire Gallery & Studio in Nashville, this retrospective exhibit features a wide array of works by Tennessee treasure Olen Bryant. A revered professor of art at Austin Peay, Bryant’s sculptures have graced the inside of the Governor’s Mansion, prominent Tennessee museums and art collections across the country.

Annual Staff Art Exhibit

Through September 18th | Lobby

The annual staff art exhibit showcases the creative work of those who work behind-the-scenes at the Museum. Each piece reveals the unique personalities of the artists, special moments in their lives and their inspirations.

Exploring Our Town: An Adventure for All Ages

Explorers Landing

New Memories, New Adventures, New Explorers Landing! Explore our town with timeless favorites like the Bubble Cave and McGregor’s Market, or go fishing at The Landing and put on a show in the Puppet Theatre.

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Come enjoy the best steaks in Clarksville in a relaxed atmosphere with live piano on Friday and Saturday night. We also offer Clarksville’s largest wine selection in town from around the world. 10% Military and APSU discount daily.

Artist Information

Edward’s Steakhouse is proud to support the August 2022 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature Mr. Jack Wilson from Savannah, GA this month.

Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

Roxy Regional Theatre (110 Franklin Street)

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist Information

During the month of August, the Peg Harvill Gallery at the Roxy Regional Theatre will feature artwork by the 2Rivers Society of Painters to complement the Roxy’s production of The Color Purple, playing August 5th – August 20th. On the evening of the First Thursday Art Walk, the artists will be on hand to meet and greet guests and talk about their art at a reception with light refreshments.

The 2Rivers Society of Painters is a group of professional local artists whose members include Rebecca Aldred, Dr. James Diehr, Janet Felts, Leah Foote, Kitty Harvill, Eunice Kern, Betty Liles, Pat Patrick, Larry Richardson and Patsy Sharpe.

The group’s mission is as follows:



“By working together and supporting each other in our quest to create quality art, we have created a group of dedicated, professional artists with the integrity of true art spirit, respect for each other, and the community-mindedness necessary to achieve that goal. We are diverse, energetic, and thoughtful in our art and message to others. Each has a different voice that, in the end, becomes harmonious in the language of art.”



For more information about the 2Rivers Society of Painters, please visit www.2riverspainters.com.

Trazo Meadery (116 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Trazo Meadery is proud to support the August 2022 First Thursday Art Walk and host Jennifer C. Pierstorff.

Jennifer C. Pierstorff creates a variety of colorful and moving art whose subject matters can vary from abstract to medical art and more. There is an underlying theme focused on bringing awareness to causes she feels passionate about, such as the environment and health care. Her favorite mediums include acrylic, watercolor, ink, collage, and mixed media pieces.

Jennifer has been showing art all over Massachusetts, Vermont, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee for over twenty years as an established artist. For this Exhibit, she has selected works representing her different areas of focus over the years.

Jennifer believes art creates a safe space to play, meditate and just enjoy the process of creating. The troubles of the world can fall away when a state of flow is entered. That flow is essential to healing and is why she shows up every day to create.

City Boy Country Life: A Lifestyle Collection (120 Franklin Street Suite 114)

Artist Information

City Boy Country Life: A Lifestyle Collection is proud to feature NEW work from local artist Kris Lee during the August 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Kris Lee is originally from San Jose, CA, but has resided in the Clarksville, TN area since 1999 when the US Army brought her husband to Ft. Campbell, KY. Upon his retirement in 2007, the family chose to stay and make Tennessee their permanent home.

While being a military spouse for most of her marriage, she has had a variety of different careers. Through it all she has had a passion for art, both performing and visual. A dancer as a child and through college, she is no stranger to the stage. As a college student she majored in art, and as an adult, she dabbled in graphic arts for local advertising.



In 2016, after a creative drought, she was convinced by a family member to try oil painting. With no prior experience in this medium, she rose to the challenge. And, despite being primarily self-taught with some coaching from her family, she fell in love with the oils, canvas, and pallet knife.



Kris is an avid hiker and loves the beauty of the mountains and the Tennessee countryside. These very images are where she gets her inspiration to paint. She hopes to continue to hone her craft and share this beauty through her art with the world.

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

The DAC is an association of talented local artists and interested patrons dedicated to promoting the visual arts in the Clarksville/Montgomery County area.

Our objectives are to sponsor art exhibitions of work by Co-op members and regional artists, to provide continuing support for the Co-op and its membership through the sale of art work, to encourage arts education with outreach programs and scholarship fundraisers, and to develop membership services which directly support the arts community.

Artist Information

Annual DAC Regional Juried Art Exposition – August 2022

Reception and Announcement of Awards

The opening reception for the Exposition will be held at the DAC Gallery at 96 Franklin Street in Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm on Thursday, August 4th. Awards will be announced beginning at 630pm live at DAC and streaming on social media.

Display of Exhibition

The exhibit will be hung in the gallery from August 4 through August 27. Additionally, artwork images will be displayed on the DAC website throughout the exhibition. Winners and all accepted entries will be publicized and shared on www.dac.gallery, DAC Social Media and local media outlets.

River City Clay (115 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

River City Clay Studio features handmade pottery made by Ken Shipley, Melody Shipley, and Shelby Crutcher. The gallery is also spotlighting handwoven textiles and handmade jewelry by Eloise Freeman.

Art Link Studios (116 Strawberry Alley)

Artist Information

The ArtLink studio will be open during the August 2022 First Thursday Art Walk with a variety of featured art projects you can pop in and create!

DBO Gallery (106 N. Second Street)

Artist Information

DBO Gallery is proud to present the artist feature, Olasubomi Bashorun during the August 2022 First Thursday Art Walk. This will be the last opportunity so see the finished series of dancers before the collection is delivered to the Nashville Ballet!

Sanctuary On Main (334 Main Street)

Artist Information

Sanctuary on Main is proud and excited to participate in the August 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Stop by to see several local artisans work that is featured within!

Jewelry

– Melanie Haven Design

– Made by Adelaide

– Pocketdharma

– A Little Love and Light

Wood Art

– Beatrix Brockman

Photography

– Katie Cameron

Macrame Art

– Lavishly Leashed

Soap

– Linden Tree Soap

Apparel

– Carlisle Creations

Journey’s Eye Studio (131 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Journey’s Eye Studio is proud to host Destiny Bennett during the August 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Be sure to stop in and see these other venues during the First Thursday Artwalk

Mildred & Mables – 109 Franklin Street

Couture Crush – 101 Franklin Street

Hudubam Booktraders – 110 Franklin Street

The Clarksville Collection – 120 Franklin Street – Suite 109

Journey’s Eye Studio – 131 Franklin Street

The New Gallery – Art+Design building at APSU

Pups, Plants & Goods – 117A Strawberry Alley