TWRA releases identities of Tennessee River Boating Fatalities

Decatur County, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has released the identities of three persons involved in a fatal boating accident on the Tennessee River, Saturday, August 6th.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Baja boat with three occupants collided with a barge traveling downstream around mile marker 171 at approximately 9:00pm.

The persons identified are 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, who was found at the scene, and the bodies of 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel were recovered Sunday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, along with local agencies, responded to a boating accident on the Tennessee River near Bath Springs. Search crews conducted surface and sonar scans to locate the missing boaters on the Tennessee River.



The TWRA, Decatur County EMA, Decatur County Rescue, Decatur County Sheriff Department, Decatur County EMS, Benton County Rescue, Henderson County Rescue, Carroll County Rescue, Carroll County Dive Team, West TN Dive Team, Lake County Rescue, Hardin County Rescue, Hardin County EMA, and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) assisted in the search.



The boating incident is under investigation. These are the 22nd boating related-fatalities this year in the state.