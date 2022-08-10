APSU announces Crystal Henson as new Director of Health and Counseling Services

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has named Dr. Crystal Henson as the next director of the APSU Health and Counseling Services. She will begin her new role at Austin Peay State University on September 1st, 2022.

Henson received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from APSU in 2001. She went on to earn her master’s degree and her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Western Kentucky University.

Henson brings with her extensive experience in providing testing services and counseling within a college campus environment. She has provided direct services and supervised individuals in outpatient, inpatient, and crisis settings, and she has significant experience with training and presenting to large groups regarding crisis de-escalation, trauma, first-episode psychosis, professional self-care and evidence-based practices.



Henson has more than 12 years of experience providing both clinical and administrative supervision, including serving as faculty for an APA-accredited internship program.



For more information on APSU Health and Counseling Services, visit www.apsu.edu/health-and-counseling/.