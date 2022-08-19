CMCSS releases August 2022 School Board Points of Pride

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) announces that the following students were recognized by the School Board for a Point of Pride during the August formal meeting.

Kristy Long

Montgomery Central High School

At the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in San Diego, Kristy competed in the Leadership Level 3 STAR Event Competition and earned a silver award for her project.



The Leadership STAR Event is an individual event that recognizes participants who actively evaluate and grow in their leadership potential. Participants investigate their leadership ability, assess leadership and employability skills, and develop and implement a plan to further their leadership development.

Wyatt Roder

Rossview High School

At the National Junior Classical League Convention, Wyatt placed 1st in Academic Decathlon, Latin Literature, Roman Life, Academic Heptathlon, Latin Vocabulary, Mythology and Reading Comprehension; 2nd place in Latin Derivatives and Latin Grammar; 3rd place in Mottos; 4th place in Roman History; and he led the advanced Tennessee Certamen team to 2nd place; was ranked overall 3rd place in academics and was the 6th place overall sweepstakes winner.

Logan Graff, Isabella Ochoa, Wyatt Roder, and Jia Do

Rossview High School

As a team, Wyatt, Logan, Isabella, and Jia placed 1st in Tennessee at the National Junior Classical League Convention. In addition, Logan placed 10th in Ancient Geography and 8th in the 200 Meter Spring; Isabella placed 6th in Classical Art and 8th in Derivatives, and Jia placed 5th in Classical Art and 3rd in Impromptu Art.

Carson Carroll

Rossview Middle School

At the Jr. Beta National Convention this summer, Carson placed 3rd in the nation in seventh-grade math. He placed 1st in 7th-grade math at the state convention in November.

Emma Barber, Haley Harrison, Brystolyn French, Natalie Loreant, and coach Bridget Harding

Rossview Middle School

The Rossview Middle School Jr. Solar Sprint Car Team placed 2nd in the nation at the Technology Society Associations (TSA) National Race in Dallas, TX this summer.