Friday, August 19, 2022
TWRA to hold Becoming An Outdoors Woman Dove Hunt

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – On Saturday, September 10th, 2022, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will host a Becoming An Outdoors Woman Dove Hunt from 12:00pm until 7:00pm.

If you are 18 years or older and want to experience the thrill of a Tennessee dove hunt, then this workshop is for you.

The cost of the workshop is only $30.00 which includes the hunt and lunch. Participants will be responsible for providing their own shotgun and ammunition.

The agenda for the day is as follows:

12:00pm  — Lunch & Registration

1:00pm   — Warm up with clay targets

2:30pm   — Hunt

6:00pm   — Clean birds and head to the house

Upon registration, you will be waitlisted then if selected to participate receive a confirmation email which will include directions along with a list of things you will need to bring.

If you have any questions please email me at  . Space is very limited for this event so I would encourage you to register as soon as possible. Also if you are new to wing shooting and would like a mentor please let us know.

