Tickets On Sale Now for Nashville Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo’s annual Boo at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers will run October 14th-30th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm nightly. Ring in the spooky season with the family and enjoy fall-themed activities, special animal shows and plenty of treats.

Kids will receive a souvenir bag that they can use to collect candy at 10 treat stations on a pathway through the Zoo.

Guests will experience magical lit scenes around the Zoo, spot giant hay creatures, ride the Scary-Go-Round carousel, and can boogie over to the Monster Mash dance area. Families can also visit the Zoo’s pumpkin patch and pay to paint their own pumpkin.

Watch some of the Zoo’s ambassador animals demonstrate their natural abilities at the special-themed animal shows that will take place every night at 5:45pm, 6:45pm, and 7:45pm. Guests can also see flamingoes, tigers, and bears in their habitat until 8:00 pm each night.



Tickets for Fridays through Sundays are $21.00 for everyone ages 2 and up. Tickets for Mondays through Thursdays are $18.00 for everyone ages 2 and up. Children under age 2 are free and members save $3.00 per ticket. Please note that every person, including children ages 2 and under, will need a ticket reservation to enter the event.



Boo at the Zoo is presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers and sponsored by Amazon, The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial, Mix 92.9, Irwin Entertainment, AAA, Publix, Curated Events, and ICEE.



For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/boo.

