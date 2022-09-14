APSU Women’s Cross Country set for North Alabama Showcase

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s cross country team participates in the North Alabama Showcase, Friday, at John Hunt Cross Country Park in Huntsville, Alabama. The 5-kilometer race begins at 8:15am CT.

The Governors are scheduled to compete against No. 10 Alabama, Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Auburn, Bellarmine, Birmingham-Southern, Bryan, Calhoun Community College, Chattanooga, Covenant, Cumberland, Eastern Florida, Eastern Kentucky, Emmanuel, Florida Gulf Coast, Gadsden State Community College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Kentucky, Lamar, Lee, Memphis, Mississippi College, Mississippi State, New Orleans, North Alabama, Samford, South Alabama, South Florida, Southern Indiana, Southern Miss, Troy, Queens, UAB, Central Florida, Wallace State Community College, Western Kentucky and William Carey. In the South Region, Alabama is ranked No. 1, Georgia Tech No. 9, Auburn No. 10, Southern Miss No. 11, Georgia No. 12, Central Florida No. 13, and Kennesaw State No. 15. In the Southeast Region, Eastern Kentucky is ranked No. 13.

Austin Peay State University is represented by Piper Barnhart, Sydney Freeman, Savannah Fruth, Lauren Lewis, Kerra Marsh, Hallie Mattingly, and Mikaela Smith.



Saturday’s race marks the first of three at John Hunt Cross Country Park this season. The Governors compete in the ASUN Championship and NCAA South Region Championship on October 29th and November 11th, respectively.



On September 2nd, Fruth led APSU in the Belmont Opener at Percy Warner Park’s Vaughn’s Creek Cross Country Course in Nashville, finishing 31st overall in a time of 20:22.36. Smith was 35th after crossing the finish line in 20:44.08. Freeman took 37th with a time of 20:55.36. Marsh posted a mark of 21:46.53. Lewis recorded a time of 22:00.76. Barnhart and Mattingly rounded out the APSU field with times of 22:49.20 and 23:13.49, respectively.