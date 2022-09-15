83.2 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Ahmadeus Wardlow

Ahmadeus Wardlow
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Ahmadeus Wardlow, (black male).

He was last seen on September 13th around 8:10pm, 2022 at his residence on Needmore Road


Ahmadeus Wardlow is 6’ 0” tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, and has black dreads and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Howard at 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.

