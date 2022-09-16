Deanna McLaughlin announces Write-In Campaign for Clarksville City Council Ward 2

Clarksville, TN — Former Ward 2 Clarksville Councilman Deanna McLaughlin filled out the required paperwork to run as a Write-In candidate for the OPEN City Council Ward 2 seat.

McLaughlin, who served three terms as a Clarksville City Councilman, fought consistently to reduce government spending throughout her time as a City Councilman to prevent tax increases and wasteful spending.

McLaughlin was also a constant advocate for transparency during her time on the City Council and asked tough questions to discover where and how taxpayer dollars were being spent. She held monthly town halls to address the needs and concerns of her constituents and routinely brought those concerns before the City Council.

McLaughlin kept subscribers to her city council email newsletter and Facebook page informed about issues that were scheduled to come before the City Council. She did this to seek feedback on issues from her constituents before she voted on their behalf.



McLaughlin successfully worked with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to bring road, sidewalk, and crosswalk improvements to Fort Campbell Boulevard. In 2011 McLaughlin worked closely with law enforcement to draft and pass the city council ordinance that banned synthetic drugs. McLaughlin’s ordinance inspired the state law banning the same substances.



McLaughlin has a proven record of serving her constituents to the best of her ability. When elected, she will pick up where she left off for the citizens of Ward 2.



Deanna McLaughlin is currently the chairman of Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers and has been the governor-appointed Tennessee Commissioner to the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission since 2011. She also helped spearhead a fundraising effort that raised much-needed funds in 2015 to repair vandalism at Stokes Little League Field. Deanna has been active in various non-profits, charitable organizations, and veteran groups throughout her time in Montgomery County.



Deanna has been David Mclaughlin since 1992. In 1993 they were reassigned to Fort Campbell where their daughter Kaitlan was born in 1998. In 2009 David retired after 22 years of service in the United States Army, and they have called Montgomery County home ever since.



To vote for Deanna McLaughlin during early voting or on election day for the November General Election, under City Council Ward 2 on the voting machine, select “Write In” and type DEANNA MCLAUGHLIN, and hit enter.



If you would like more information about this Deanna McLaughlin, please email the campaign at Deanna@DeannaMclaughlinTN.com



Early voting is from October 19th, 2022, to November 3rd, 2022, at the Montgomery County Election Commission. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, as your newly assigned voting precinct.

“After losing my bid for Tennessee House District 75 by 71 votes I thought that continuing elected public service wasn’t an option for me. Last week I was contacted by several people who had become aware that the current Ward 2 City Councilman was not eligible to be on the November General Election ballot,” stated McLaughlin.”After prayer and speaking with family and friends I decided to fill out the paperwork to run as a Write-In Candidate for City Council Ward 2. I truly enjoyed the time that I served the people of Ward 2,” McLaughlin said. “I would be honored to have their Write-In votes during the November General Election so that I can serve them for another term. I promise that no one will work harder for them than me.”