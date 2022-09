CDE Lightband to hold a free Home Energy Expo

Clarksville, TN – Looking for new ways to save money on utilities at home? The City of Clarksville and CDE Lightband are here to help with the Home Energy Expo, a free event being held on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 from 10:00am-12:00pm at the Burt-Cobb Recreation Center.

The Expo will feature energy-saving workshops, fun games & activities, door prize giveaways, and free TVA energy kits to help Clarksville residents save on energy costs.

Door prizes include smart thermostats, fire extinguishers, coolers, and bus passes.



Kids at the event can learn how to make pinecone bird feeders and how to grow grass in a cup with help from the Montgomery County Master Gardeners Association and the APSU Sustainability Club.



While the Home Energy Expo is free and open to the public, attendees are encouraged to register online ahead of the event.



The Burt-Cobb Recreation Center is located at 1011 Franklin Street in Clarksville Tennessee.

