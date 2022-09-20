APSU Men’s Golf in 13th at Grover Page Classic

Jackson, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is in 13th place after shooting an opening-round 207 and a second-round 302 at the Grover Page Classic, hosted by UT Martin, Monday at the Jackson Country Club.

With a 36-hole score of 599, the Governors hold a ten-shot lead over 14th-place Eastern Kentucky and a 12-shot lead over 15th-place Eastern Illinois. The Govs are just two shots back of 12th-place Nicholls State and four shots back of 11th-place Southeastern Louisiana, while ASUN Conference foe Central Arkansas is nine strokes better and in tenth place.

Jakob Falk Schollert fired the best round of the day by a Governor when he carded four birdies and an eagle to post a two-under 70 in the opening round. Falk Schollert made four more birdies in his second round, but shot a two-over 74 and finished the day tied for 26th place at even par.



Adam Van Raden shot a pair of one-over 73s at the par-72, 6,783-yard track. The graduate student from Grand Forks, North Dakota made seven birdies on the opening day of the tournament, with four coming in his second round, and is now tied for 38th in the field at one-over par.



It was a pair of five-over 77s for Daniel Love on the first day of the Grover Page Classic. Love made four birdies on his second 18 holes and is tied for 72nd in the tournament at ten-over par. Reece Britt and jay Fox are both tied for 80th in the field at 12-over par. Britt shot a five-over 77 in the opening round and carded a 79 in the second round while Fox used a pair of six-over 78s.



Morgan Robinson made three birdies in each of his rounds but is tied for 85th place at 14-over par. Robinson shot an 80 in the first round of the day and finished with a six-over 78 in the second round.



The final round of the Grover Page Classic tees off at 8:30am, Tuesday, with a shotgun start. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event. For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.