Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis nabs 14 Wins at UCA Fall Tournament

Conway, AR – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis earned 14 wins, including a perfect 4-0 doubles record, on the first day of the UCA Fall Tournament, Friday, at the Conway Tennis Center.

Pairing together for the first time this fall, Jana Leder and Denise Torrealba earned a 6-3 victory against North Alabama’s tandem, which included a familiar face in APSU alumna, Martina Paladini-Jennings.

Paladini-Jennings won 50 matches across her three-year career in Clarksville and was a member of two championship teams as a Governor



Both of APSU’s freshmen pairings earned convincing wins, with Melody Hefti and Sophia Baranov earning a 6-1 victory against UNA’s Valeria San Miguel and Anna Marija Mukina, while Ayden Kujawa and Asia Fontana each earned their first-collegiate win in a 6-3 victory against the mixed team of Nicole Riley (North Alabama) and Ting-An Chen (Central Arkansas).



The Governors played two rounds of singles to round out the first day of the event. Leder, Baranov, Lascheck and Kujawa all earned straight-set wins in the first round. After dropping her first set against Central Arkansas’ Nanoka Kazama, 6-1, Fontana battled back to win the penultimate set, 6-3, before securing the victory in a 10-6, 10-point tiebreaker.



Former teammates Leder and Paladini-Jennings faced one another in the second singles round, with Leder winning convincingly, 6-2, 6-4.



The Govs went on to win five of seven second-round singles matchups in addition to Leder’s win over Paladini-Jennings. All five APSU victories were in straight sets, including a 6-0, 6-0 double bagel win for Lascheck over Campbell Christensen from Hendrix.



The Governors will play two rounds of doubles and one round of singles on the final day of the UCA Fall Tournament.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



After the UCA Fall Tournament, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team travels to another ASUN Conference member’s fall event with the Stetson Hatters Invitational, September 30th-October 2nd at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center in DeLand, Florida.