Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf to hold annual F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate beginning Monday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team returns home to host the 22nd annual F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, Monday-Tuesday, at the par-72, 6,038-yard Clarksville Country Club.

The Governors have not won their home tournament since the 2015 season when Jessica Cathey – now APSU head coach Jessica Combs – was the individual medalist. The Govs have won the tournament three times (2002, 2000) with a pair of individual medalists (Staci Lynch, 2006).

After opening the season with a fourth-place finish at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge and an individual win for sophomore Erica Scutt, Austin Peay enters the weekend ranked 68th in the GolfWeek team collegiate rankings.



The Governors will be joined by ASUN foes Bellarmine, Jacksonville State, and North Alabama. Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Murray State, Southern Indiana, and Tennessee Tech round out the 10-team, 59-player field. Belmont is the tournament’s defending champion after setting the tournament record with a 54-hole score of 886 at The Legacy Golf Course in Springfield, Tennessee. The Bruins’ Kendall Maynard is the defending individual medalist after shooting a tournament-record 214 last season.



Austin Peay will deploy the same lineup it used in its season-opening event with Scutt leading the way in the No. 1 spot. Scutt was named the ASUN Conference Golfer of the Week after winning the GolfWeek Fall Challenge with a score of 204, which was the best 54-hole score in Austin Peay history by four strokes.



Scutt also carded the two best 18-hole scores in program history at the season-opener, shooting a seven-under 64 in the first round and a five-under 66 in the second round at the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.



Graduate Taylor Dedmen is next in line for Austin Peay after shooting a 219 and finishing tied for 32nd at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge. Dedmen’s three-round score of 219 is tied for the seventh-best 54-hole mark in program history and her first-round 67 (-4) is the third-best 18-hole score in APSU history.



After posting the fifth-best 54-hole score with a 215 last time out, sophomore Kaley Campbell is next on the tee for Austin Peay. Campbell finished the season-opening tournament tied for 20th and her second and third-round scores of one-under 70 are tied for the 13th-best 18-hole scores in program history.



Graduate Shelby Pleasant is in the No. 4 position for the Govs after a 45th-place finish in the season opener. Pleasant posted an aggregate score of 222 at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge and scored for Austin Peay in all three rounds with a low round of 73 in the first round.

Finally, Maggie Glass will make her second appearance in Combs’ lineup after making her debut in the season opener in South Carolina. Glass shot a three-round score of 226 and finished tied for 62nd in the 104-competitor field. Glass posted her first counting round when she carded a low score of 75 in the third round of the tournament.Austin Peay will also play a trio of individuals at its home tournament with Payton Elkins and Kady Foshaug making their season debuts and freshman Autumn Spencer making her collegiate debut.Elkins posted a 79.43 stroke average in seven rounds played last season. The redshirt junior from Valdosta, Georgia shot a 245 and finished in 45th place at last year’s F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate.Foshaug played in six tournaments and posted a 76.80 stroke average last season, which ranked third on the team and eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference. A junior from Roswell, Georgia, Foshaug finished third on the team and 15th overall at the 2021 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate after shooting an aggregate score of 230.A Clarksville native, Spencer will make her Austin Peay debut after prepping at Clarksville High School. Spencer led the Wildcats to the 2021 TSSAA Division I Large Class State Championship in her senior season – it was the program’s first title since Austin Peay alumna Riley Cooper led them to a championship in 2016. She played in 14 tournaments during her senior season and won a dozen of them with a stroke average of 71 en route to being named the 2021 All-Area Girls Golfer of the Year by The Leaf-Chronicle.