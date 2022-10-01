APSU inducts four into Red Coat Society during Football Homecoming 2022 weekend

Clarksville, TN – During Homecoming 2022 celebrations last weekend, Austin Peay State University (APSU) recognized four longtime athletics department supporters with induction into the Red Coat Society.

The Red Coat Society’s 18th induction class included Dr. Jeannie Beauchamp, Ed Bunio, Tom Jones, and Eunice Washington. The society, a Hall of Fame for service to the Austin Peay Athletics Department, was established in 2004 to honor those longtime supporters of Governors athletics.

Dr. Beauchamp has provided support to Governors athletics for more than 20 years. She has been instrumental in launching several fundraising initiatives for athletics, including golf tournaments, concerts, championship ring fundraisers, and basketball fundraising events. In 2019, she co-chaired a women’s football fundraising event and sponsored the pre-reception event for the 2019 OVC Football Championship recognition dinner. In addition, she became a gate sponsor at Fortera Stadium.



Ed Bunio (’65) played football for three seasons at Austin Peay State University and was a defensive coordinator from 1973-78, helping the Governors to their first Ohio Valley Conference football championship in 1977. A 2015 APSU Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, Bunio was among a group of former Governors athletes known as “Dupes Group” that was responsible for helping return Austin Peay football back to scholarship status.



Tom Jones (’67) also played four seasons of football for the APSU Governors before becoming a State Farm insurance broker, where he was employed for nearly 40 years. Along with Bunio, he was among a group of former Governors athletes known as “Dupes Group” that was responsible for helping return Austin Peay State University football back to scholarship status. Jones provided the lead gift and volunteered his time to raise funds needed to support scholarship football, including the creation of the Dupes Football Scholarship. He is also a donor and was an influencer for naming the Dupes Football Locker Room during the Fortera Stadium campaign.



Eunice Washington has been a constant presence at Austin Peay State University football and basketball games and has supported APSU Athletics for over 30 years. Since joining the Govs Club in 1994, he has participated in fundraising events for basketball and football. He also served on the APSU Foundation Board as an Investment Committee member for several years before retiring in 2016. Eunice continues to support APSU Athletics through his financial commitments and attending athletics events.



Austin Peay State University extends Red Coat Society membership to those individuals who have been a member in good standing of the Monocle Society or its predecessors for at least five years; supported the athletic programs at Austin Peay State University through financial contributions or participation in Monocle Society fundraisers and other events; and provided support to more than one sport both at home and away whenever possible and is recognized within the APSU community for their association with Austin Peay athletics.