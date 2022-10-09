Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf to compete in Xavier Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team wraps up its fall slate when it competes at the Xavier Invitational, Monday-Tuesday, at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio.

Austin Peay State University will be joined by ASUN Conference foe Eastern Kentucky at the par-72, 7,180-yard track. Bowling Green State, Butler, DePaul, Morehead State, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, Ohio State, Tennessee Tech, Villanova, Western Kentucky, West Virginia, Wright State, and Xavier round out the 15-team, 72-player field.

Jakob Falk Schollert has been the Governors’ top finisher at each of the last two events and will lead the way from the No. 1 position. Falk Schollert has posted a team-best nine counting scores in nine rounds played and leads the team with a 72.44 stroke average this season.



Next in line is Reece Britt, who leads the APSU Govs with a 72.33 stroke average in the third round. Britt has carded eight counting scores in nine rounds played and his 73.78 stroke average is the second-best mark on the team this fall.



Adam Van Raden has also carded eight counting scores in nine rounds played and he is third in line for head coach Robbie Wilson. Van Raden has a 74.33 stroke average this season and was the runner-up at the Xavier Invitational last season when it was played at the Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati.



Making his season debut, Micah Knisley will tee it up from the No. 4 position. A graduate student from Jefferson City, Tennessee, Knisley was the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference freshman of the year and posted a 74.67 stroke average last season.



Finally, Payne Elkins will make his second-straight appearance in the No. 5 spot for Austin Peay State University. Elkins has an 80.33 stroke average this season and has carded a pair of counting scores in three rounds played.



Austin Peay State University will be paired with Bowling Green State and Tennessee Tech on the first day of the Xavier Invitational, which starts with a Monday 9:00am split tee start. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.