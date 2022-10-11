Clarksville Police Department seeks public help identifying Burglary, Identity Theft Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating several Burglary/Identity Theft Cases that occurred the morning of October 4th at Uffelman Estates located at 215 Uffleman Drive.

Unknown suspect(s) went into an area within the facility and took several different victims’ debit/credit cards.

A short time later those cards were used at several different stores. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquzqeeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.