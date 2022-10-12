Clarksville Police Department reports Rollover Wreck With Minor Injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Athletic Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a rollover crash that occurred at approximately 12:46pm today, October 12th, 2022 on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in front of Longhorn Steakhouse, 2788 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The crash involved three vehicles and the injuries appear to be non-life threatening, but the crash caused traffic congestion.

The northbound lanes had to be reduced to one lane until the scene can be cleared, CPD advised motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The roadway is back open.

There is no additional information available for release at this time.