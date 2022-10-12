64.5 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Rollover Wreck With Minor Injuries on Wilma Rudolph...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Rollover Wreck With Minor Injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Athletic Boulevard

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police work an accident With Minor Injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Athletic Boulevard
Clarksville Police work an accident With Minor Injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Athletic Boulevard

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a rollover crash that occurred at approximately 12:46pm today, October 12th, 2022 on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in front of Longhorn Steakhouse, 2788 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The crash involved three vehicles and the injuries appear to be non-life threatening, but the crash caused traffic congestion.

The northbound lanes had to be reduced to one lane until the scene can be cleared, CPD advised motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.


The roadway is back open.

There is no additional information available for release at this time.

Previous articleTime to get back to into Healthy Habits
Next articleAPSU Soccer heads to Florida for match against Stetson
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online