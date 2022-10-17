APSU Basketball single-game tickets on sale now

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) announced Monday men’s and women’s basketball single-game tickets are available for purchase.

Each team hosts one exhibition inside the Winfield Dunn Center. The men welcome Fisk on November 2nd at 7:00pm CT, and the women entertain Tusculum on November 3rd at 6:00pm.

The APSU women’s squad opens its regular season hosting Cumberland on November 7th at 6:00pm. The APSU men’s first home game is against Milligan, on November 14th at 7:00pm.

Each ticket for sections D-O is $15.00. Each ticket for sections AA-SS is $10.00. Third-floor seating is only available if needed. Students receive free admission to all Governor men’s and women’s basketball home games.



Austin Peay State University faculty and staff, along with military personnel, are asked to call the ticket office (931.221.7329) to renew for discounted tickets.



Single-game and season tickets, Governors Courtside Seating, a General Admission Total GOV Package or VIPeay Total GOV Package can be purchased:

In-person by visiting the SS&E office inside the Dunn Center;

Online for men and women;

Via email (jmitchell@ssellc.com);

By calling 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Parking passes for Monocle Society members who qualify can be purchased through one of the aforementioned methods.

The VIPeay Hoops Experience, available to Black Tie Monocle Society members and above, returns for a fourth season.

SS&E, a division of Nashville Predators Holding, LLC, serves as the exclusive third-party ticketing, premium, and sponsorship sales agency for Austin Peay State University-hosted varsity sporting events, while also aiding in the promotional and marketing plans to sell general admission tickets, premium experiences, and sponsorships.

