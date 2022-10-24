Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 24th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 24th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Fern is a young female Terrier mix. She is medium size and has been fully vetted and spayed so this sweet girl can go home the same day! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Jacey is a young female Domestic medium hair cat. She is litter box trained, fully vetted, shots updated, and will be spayed before heading to her new home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Sawyer is a male Domestic short hair with a very sweet face! He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is a loving guy and enjoys being with his people.

Sawyer can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Carter & Cooper are bonded 9-month-old brothers. They are neutered, litter trained, fully vetted, dewormed, on flea/tick treatment and FELV/FIV negative and ready for their new home. These guys are calm, quiet and keep each other entertained. They can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS).

Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. http://www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Reg is an approximately 3-4-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. Reg has been fully vetted and is finishing up his treatment for heartworms which is covered by the rescue. He will be neutered when he is done with treatment.

He is just a big lovebug and just wants to be with his people. He keeps his kennel very clean and it should be easy to continue his house training. He is very smart and loves being part of the family.

Please do remember that rescue dogs need compassion and patience as they take the time to decompress, learn new routines, feel safe and wanted, and start fitting into their new homes.



You will be rewarded tenfold with a wonderful lifelong companion.



Come meet this good boy through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Chex is a super cute male mixed breed. He is medium size weighing 48 pounds and is about one year old. He is vetted, neutered, house and crate trained, and does well with other dogs and children. He is learning his basic commands and does well on a leash. He is interested in cats but will chase them. Chex will make a great family companion!

Chex can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or /www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Winnie is a female Miniature Pinscher/ Chihuahua mix puppy. She is up to date on age appropriate vaccinations and the rescue will spay her at their vet when age appropriate. She is already microchipped and does well with children and other dogs. This baby girl is looking for her forever family.

For more details and information you can find Winnie through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Coco is a sweet 2-year-old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, has an appointment to be spayed before going to her new home, and absolutely loves kids and people. She is very neat and keeps her kennel clean. She loves running and playing ball. A family with a yard would be awesome for this girl!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm at 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Karen/Momma K is a 2-year-old female Torti point tabby. She is a talker! Momma K had a rough start until she came into the rescue and takes a bit to warm up and feel comfortable with new people. She does really well with women and is learning to trust men too.

She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, and is good with other cats and respectful dogs. She loves affection and when she is comfortable is vocal about attention! Momma K will need a home where her family is patient and understanding while she learns her new environment. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on her and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Sassy is a charming senior Staffordshire Terrier. She is loving, affectionate and a couch potato!! She is spayed, fully vetted, and house-trained. She does need a home without children or other dogs. She lives for affection and loves to be petted and get belly rubs.

She is a sweet girl looking for her forever home. She would love a big yard, lots of toys and an active family who will make her part of their world! If you think Sassy will be a great addition to your family you can contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing