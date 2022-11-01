Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball plays Fisk Wednesday at the Dunn Center

Austin Peay vs. Fisk

Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hosts Fisk on Wednesday, November 2nd at 7:00pm CT in its lone exhibition inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

Admission is free to Wednesday’s contest.

Exhibition 1/Fisk (0-0) at Austin Peay (0-0)

Wednesday, November 2nd – 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, Tenn. – Winfield Dunn Center

TV (Internet): ESPN+

TV Talent: Barry Gresham (play-by-play), Bob Belvin (analyst)

Live Stats: letsgopeay.com

Series Information

Series Record: First meeting.

Last Meeting: N/A

Record at Austin Peay: 0-0.

Record at Fisk: 0-0.

Record at Neutral Site: 0-0.

Coach James vs. Fisk: 0-0.

The Tip-Off

Austin Peay State University and Fisk have never played in a regular-season game.

Inaugural Season In the ASUN

This is the Governors first season in the ASUN after spending the previous 59 seasons in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Exhibition Against The NAIA

This will be the second-straight season hosting a NAIA member in an exhibition. The Governors defeated Life, 92-63, last season in the Dunn Center.

New Kids On The Block

Austin Peay State University and Queens are the two newcomers to the ASUN Conference in 2022-23, increasing the number of teams in the league to 14.

Returning Scoring Leaders

Austin Peay State University returns its top two scorers – Elijah Hutchins-Everett (12.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg) and Caleb Stone-Carrawell (11.4 ppg) – from a season ago. Hutchins-Everett was the only Governor to start all 29 games.

Transfers

Four APSU Governors – Sean Durugordon (Missouri), Shon Robinson (San Jose State), Nathan Moore (Wallace State Community College), and Kamarie Coffey (Columbia State Community College) – are new to the program this season.

Coffey, a Clarksville native, attended West Creek High School.

Incoming Freshmen

Three APSU players – Elijah Perkins, Guy Fauntleroy, Kelechi Okworogwo – are true freshmen.

Worldwide Presence

The Governors are represented by nine states – Tennessee (Coffey, Codey Bates, Jacob Roberts), North Carolina (Stone-Carrawell, Jalen Ware), New York (Durugordon, Okworogwo), Texas (Drew Caldaron), Maryland (Fauntleroy), Illinois (Robinson), Alabama (Moore), Georgia (Cameron Copeland), and New Jersey (Perkins).

Carlos Paez, from Venezuela, is the team’s lone international player. Austin Peay State University has had a player from outside of the United States on its roster for every season dating back to the 2013-14 campaign.

Number Changes

Ware and Copeland switched jersey numbers from a year ago. Ware, who wore 10 last season, now dons 24. Copeland, who wore 24 a season ago, now wears 41.

Staff Changes

Carl Little enters his first season as an Austin Peay State University assistant coach after spending the 2021-22 campaign as the program’s director of operations, a role now filled by Stephen Peoples.

Robert Harris is in his first season as the team’s director of sports performance. He spent the prior eight seasons at Kentucky.

Luke Trondson enters his first season on staff after serving as a student assistant at Ohio State.

APSU Govs Return OVC Freshman Of The Year

Last season, Hutchins-Everett was named OVC Freshman of the Year, while also being named Second Team All-OVC and earning a spot on the OVC All-Newcomer Team. Hutchins-Everett is the seventh player in school history to win the award and it’s the third time in the last five seasons an Austin Peay State University player has been named OVC Freshman of the Year.

Continuing To Build

Austin Peay State University head coach Nate James was one of 27 first-year head coaches at the mid-major level to secure double-digit wins in his first season.

Sweet 16

Last season, Austin Peay State University was one of 16 teams in the NCAA to have clinched at least 10 wins while having nine or more newcomers on the roster.

CSC Ends Regular Season Strong

Stone-Carrawell scored in double figures in his last four regular-season games. During that stretch, he averaged 14.5 points per game.

In his last four regular-season contests, Stone-Carrawell shot 50 percent from the field, 40.9 percent from distance, and 92.9 percent from the charity stripe.

Big Man Can Do It All

Hutchins-Everett led the Governors in both scoring at 12.5 points per game and rebounding at 6.8 rebounds per contest. Hutchins-Everett shot 51.6 percent from the floor.

Feed The Big Man

Over the last six games, Hutchins-Everett is averaging 10.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field

Threes Are Worth More

Austin Peay State University had double-digit three-pointers made in nine games last season.

Re-Writing The Record Book

The 726 three-point field goal attempts last season broke Austin Peay State University’s single-season record set during the 2007-08 campaign (715).

20/20 Vision

The Governors were 6-2 last season when an Austin Peay State University player scored more than 20 points.

One Of The Best

Paez is one of nine players in Austin Peay history to have over 300 career assists and 600 career points.

Less Than 60

When holding opponents to under 60 points last season, the APSU Govs were 6-0.

Keeping Things 100

Austin Peay State University had seven players score over 100 points last season. It was the fifth-straight season the Governors had at least seven score over 100.

A Lock With The Halftime Lead

Over the past five seasons, Austin Peay State University is 70-18 when holding a halftime lead. During the 2021-22 campaign, the Governors were 9-3 when heading to the locker room with a lead.

Paez Entering The Record Books

Paez ranks eighth in Austin Peay State University history for career assists with 321 and needs 16 to pass Nick Stapleton (1998-2002) for seventh most in school history.

70 Is The Magic Number

Since the 2010-11 season, the Governors have compiled a record of 150-81 when scoring 70 or more points.

637 and Counting

Austin Peay State University has made at least one three-pointer in 637 straight games. The last time the Governors did not make a three-pointer was on February 18th, 2002 against Morehead State.

About the Fisk Bulldogs

Fisk was 4-25 overall and 0-8 in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference a season ago.

The Bulldogs return seven letterwinners from last season, led by Devyn Payne (9.7 ppg).

