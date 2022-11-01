71.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department releases update on Multi-Vehicle crash involving Two Semi-Tractor Trailers...
News

Clarksville Police Department releases update on Multi-Vehicle crash involving Two Semi-Tractor Trailers on I-24

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has requested that Interstate 24 West be shut down at Exit 11 instead of Exit 8.

The I-24W on-ramp at Exit 8 is shut down so no traffic will be able to get on the interstate.

Two of the individuals involved in the crash have been transported to Tennova Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.


The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating agency and I will refer all further inquiries to that agency.

CPD is asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

Previous articleNational Gas Price Average falls Three Cents
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department plans Jockey Drive water outage
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online