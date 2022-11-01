Clarksville Police Department releases update on Multi-Vehicle crash involving Two Semi-Tractor Trailers on I-24

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has requested that Interstate 24 West be shut down at Exit 11 instead of Exit 8.

The I-24W on-ramp at Exit 8 is shut down so no traffic will be able to get on the interstate.

Two of the individuals involved in the crash have been transported to Tennova Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating agency and I will refer all further inquiries to that agency.

CPD is asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.