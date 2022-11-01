71.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
HomeNewsNational Gas Price Average falls Three Cents
News

National Gas Price Average falls Three Cents

Like the Falling Leaves, Gas Prices Drifting Down

News Staff
By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAAWashington, D.C. – The national average pump price continued its recent trend by dipping three cents over the past week to hit $3.76. Tepid domestic gas demand and waffling global oil prices are the main reasons, although much lower West Coast gas prices are playing a part too.

“The recent period of tight oil inventory pushing prices higher on the West Coast is over as regional refineries completed needed maintenance,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “The average gas price in California, while still high compared to the rest of the country, is 85 cents cheaper than its peak in early October. This drop has taken the pressure off the national average price.”

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.68 million b/d to 8.93 million b/d last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 209.4 million bbl to 207.9 million bbl. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 400,000 bbl lower than this time last year. Fluctuating oil prices and low demand contribute to the national average prices moving downward.
 
Today’s national average of $3.76 is three cents lower than a month ago and 36 cents more than a year ago.

2018-2021 National Gas Price Comparison 10-31-22Quick Stats 

The nation’s top 10 largest weekly changes: Rhode Island (+27 cents), Alaska (?24 cents), Connecticut (+22 cents), Maine (+22 cents), New Hampshire (+20 cents), Massachusetts (+19 cents), California (?19 cents), New Jersey (+18 cents), Delaware (+16 cents) and Vermont (+15 cents).

The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets: California ($5.57), Hawaii ($5.20), Nevada ($5.00), Oregon ($4.97), Washington ($4.92), Alaska ($4.86), Idaho ($4.33), Arizona ($4.30), Utah ($4.15) and Illinois ($4.15).


Oil Market Dynamics 

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.18 to settle at $87.90. A lower dollar contributed to price increases earlier last week; however, market concerns about global crude demand, after China announced more COVID-19 lockdowns, sent prices lower at the end of the week. For this week, persistent market concerns that economic growth will stall or decline, alongside decreased crude oil demand, could put downward pressure on prices. 

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department responds to Multi-Vehicle crash involving Two Semi-Tractor Trailers on I-24 West Near Mile Marker 5
Next articleClarksville Police Department releases update on Multi-Vehicle crash involving Two Semi-Tractor Trailers on I-24
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online