Clarksville Police Department asks public help in locating Missing Person Jason Spencer

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is still trying to locate 49-year-old Jason Spencer (white male). He was reported missing on November 14th but was last seen at his residence on Rebecca Lane on November 9th at around 3:00am.

Mr. Spencer may be in a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500 (TN tag 919-BGLM). He does not have his wallet, he has not accessed any of his money, and his phone is turned off.

If anyone sees Jason or knows of his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5706.