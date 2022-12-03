Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting December 3rd, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Traffic is currently running in its final alignment, there will be temporary lane closures for the final phase of construction at various locations throughout the project. Mayhew Road is now open.

SR 13, SR 48 & SR112

There will be milling and paving operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard) SR 48 (College Street) and SR 112 (North Second Street/University Avenue)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be lane closures for striping

Davidson County

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, excluding weekends, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.

12/1 – 12/4, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be a ramp closure of the I-24 EB exit ramp to Bell Rd. each night to install epoxy overlay.

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (SR 24) (LM 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (LM 13.33).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for final striping and scoring.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

12/7, 10:00am – 2:00pm, There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled.

On-call sign repair/replace

12/1 – 12/2, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be single-right lane closures on I-40 WB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. The lane closure will not be a continuous lane closure, only where needed. MM 192 – 200

12/1 – 12/7 8:00pm – 5:00am There will be single-right lane closures on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign.

MM 191 – 192

MM 194 – 196

12/4 – 12/7 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be Single right lane closures on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign.

MM 198 – 199

MM 200 – 201

12/5 – 12/7, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be alternating double-right and a triple-left lane closure alternating as needed on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign.

MM 200 – 201

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance and preparation for traffic shifts on the north side of the project, one lane will remain open at all times.

Maintenance and Utilities

Davidson County – I-24

Milling and Paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Alternating lane closures in EB lanes from MM 53 – 63.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.