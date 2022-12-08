Red River Breeze in Concert at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, December 11th

Clarksville, TN – In what has become an annual holiday tradition, Clarksville’s own acoustic Celtic band is bringing their unique brand of Christmas cheer to the Roxy Regional Theatre at the corner of Franklin and First in historic downtown Clarksville for the seventh year!

Performing traditional holiday tunes and carols with a Celtic flair, Red River Breeze will present ‘Tis the Season! at the Roxy Regional Theatre for one afternoon only, this Sunday, December 11th, 2022 at 2:00pm.

Tickets are already going quickly for this much-anticipated follow-up to the group’s previous concerts at the Roxy, which have consistently sold out.

This year’s concert will feature Stephanie Taylor on hammered dulcimer, concertina, and recorders; Melanie Beck on fiddle; Michaela Allemand on Irish flute and whistle; Toby Sooter on cello and vocals; David Magers on guitar, hammered dulcimer, and vocals; Nate Wojciechowski on djembe and hammered dulcimer; Sunny Cantrell on bodhran, djembe and bowed psaltery; and special guests, playing old favorites as well as new arrangements of ancient carols.

Red River Breeze is an acoustic instrumental group playing traditional Celtic, Renaissance, Old-Time, and World music. The band, which has existed for over twenty years, has five albums to their name: Friday Night Favorites, Morgan’s Song, The Wren at the Window, The Bird Whisperer, and The Babe of Bethlehem.

The concert will run approximately two hours with a brief intermission. Copies of the band’s recordings will be available for purchase during intermission and following the performance.

Tickets are $15.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).



Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

