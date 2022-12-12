51 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 12, 2022
Clarksville Police Department has arrested a Juvenile for Domestic Related Shooting

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At 9:42am this morning, Monday, December 12th, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a residence on Cinderella Lane for a shooting that had already occurred.

This was a domestic-related incident and when officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare and later flown by a life-flight helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, his status is unknown at this time.

The Clarksville Police Department has a 17-year-old juvenile in custody, this is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.


The Clarksville Police Department is not authorized to release the names of juveniles charged with crimes.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Green at 931. 648.0656, ext. 5149.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

