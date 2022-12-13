Roxy Regional Theatre presents “Company Cabaret: Holiday Hits” this Wednesday, December 14th

Clarksville, TN – They have warmed your heart in “White Christmas” (currently playing on our mainstage through December 23rd), now come to the Roxy Regional Theatre and see them further show off their vocal chops in our “Company Cabaret: Holiday Hits!”

For one evening only, this Wednesday, December 14th at 7:00pm, enjoy a special night of music and entertainment featuring our talented company of professional actors who come to the Roxy Regional Theatre from all over the country.

Performed on the mainstage by Elisabeth Carroccia, La’Nanda Chance, Jacob Clanton, Dana Cullinane, Erin Foltz, David Graham, TT Graham, Donald Groves, Kyle Javon, Faith Konty, Bradley Oosterink, Matthew Ruehlman, Samantha Stevens and Brett Vance, selections will include such favorites as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Please Come Home for Christmas,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” “Ave Maria,” “Frosty The Snowman,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and many more!

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

Tickets

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org