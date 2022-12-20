Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society holds Wreath Laying Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, December 17th a Wreaths Across America ceremony was held at the Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Thirty-one wreaths were placed at the cemetery, and the 32nd wreath was placed at the United States Colored Troops monument at Fort Defiance.

This was Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society’s 2nd year hosting this event.

Wreaths Across America is a ceremony to shed light on those that have fought to protect America and that have served in the branches of the military. On December 17th more than 3,400 locations across America and even overseas participated in this ceremony by laying a wreath on their grave.

Although this is their only second year hosting Wreaths Across America this historical preservation has received donations to begin working to renew this historical cemetery.

The preservation is hoping to begin working on restoration, placing of new tombstones for graves without any, and new plaques to detail the history of the cemetery in the upcoming year.

“There are a lot of groups and stakeholders that have been supporting our preservation efforts here at the cemetery and we couldn’t do it without them,” Michael Talinteo Director of Preservation and Restoration of Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society.

This cemetery years ago was unidentifiable until Mrs. Geniva Ann Bell began to work to restore the cemetery. Mt. Olive Cemetery is home to more than 1,300 African Americans buried in Clarksville, TN.

They have received grants from; the Nashville Predators Foundations, AARP, Wounded Warrior, Sunrise Rotary, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, and others within the community.

Rossview high school junior ROTC color guard had the opportunity to present the colors of the flag to those that attended on Saturday.

Some of the men buried at Mt. Olive Cemetery were enslaved people and served during racial and oppressive times in early America. Although these men were not allowed to fight alongside other soldiers during the time- due to segregation- their lives and dedication are remembered by Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society for their honor and bravery.

“This is the beginning of something that will happen annually and hopefully it will begin to grow,” mentioned Nick Nicholson, Executive Director and President of Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation.

If you are interested in learning more about the history of Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society please reach out to Tyler Nolting, Director of Education and Engagement, who is more than happy to lead tours and educate people about the history and importance of this historical preservation found in Clarksville. Email mtolivecemetery.hps@gmail.com

