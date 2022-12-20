Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicates home for family just in time for Christmas

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN dedicated a home on Elder Street just in time for Christmas on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 with the help of supporters and volunteers.

Sanora Hickman, who will share her new home with her two young granddaughters, received the keys on her birthday, to the delight of the crowd assembled to congratulate her.

This house was sponsored by Living Hope Church, which also sponsored a home in 2021. The church, alongside builder Red River Home Improvement, has been instrumental in furthering Habitat’s mission to create affordable housing in our community. Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) students also contributed many volunteer hours at the construction site as part of their program.

Sanora, with the help of family and friends, completed 250 hours of sweat equity to be eligible for an affordable mortgage through Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County. Prior to being selected for the Humanity for Humanity program, she had been priced out of the traditional housing market. Her realtor at the time happened to be Habitat for Humanity board member Juanita Charles, who referred her to Habitat for Humanity.

“Thank you to everyone who was a part of making this happen, including my family, friends, the builders, the church, the volunteers, and everyone else,” Sanora said. “I’m so thankful for what you’ve done.”

Presenters and speakers at the dedication ceremony included Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Montgomery County Commissioner and Habitat Board Member Rashidah Leverett, Pastor Greg Moore and Pastor Derek Smith of Living Hope Church, Sandra Watson and Amelia Wallace of the local DAR chapter, Margaret Pace and Becky Hall of Montgomery County Master Gardeners, Marilyn Darke with the Clarksville Quilt Posse, and TCAT instructor Tom Bleyle.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org