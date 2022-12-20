48.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Wind Chill Watch beginning Thursday night

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Chill Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee that is in effect from late Thursday night, December 20th until Friday afternoon.

Dangerously cold wind chills are possible throughout the area. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero can be expected.

The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

