TWRA Habitat Build to Improve Fishery

Lavergne, TN – Volunteers and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) staff joined forces on Saturday, December 17th, 2022, to build over 400 fish attractor structures that will improve fishing and fishing habitat in Old Hickory Lake.

This is the first phase of a project funded through a grant from the National Fish Habitat Partnership (NFHP) and Bass Pro Shops. The Old Hickory Lake project is one of nine proposals selected in 2021 to receive funds from a nearly $1.6 million grant program.

Anglers and coaches from the Mt. Juliet High School fishing team assisted TWRA personnel with the construction of two different attractor designs using concrete and PVC pipe. Both structures are designed to be a more permanent alternative to organic structures made from trees and wooden materials.

The goal of the Old Hickory Lake project is to benefit anglers by providing a substantial increase in access to quality fish habitat structures for anglers of all skill levels. Specifically, the project will add 400 artificial structures spread out among ten sites with a design that has a proven track record of attracting sportfish species.

These sites will receive a special marker buoy as part of the new Bill Dance Signature Lakes project and be specially chosen to increase angler success at various times throughout the year.

Ten additional sites will receive two new ten-foot-tall artificial attractors named Tennessee Towers. Ten large rock humps and two rock reefs approximately 75 ft in length will add offshore habitat for more experienced anglers.

This diversity of habitat types will greatly increase the enjoyment and recreational opportunities for our anglers by providing new access to high-quality fishing locations.