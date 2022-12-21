City of Clarksville offices to close for Christmas, December 26th & 27th

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed Monday, December 26th, and Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System and Warm Souls

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will offer free rides to all passengers on December 24th to help with last-minute holiday shopping trips. CTS will close on Friday at 5:00pm.

CTS administrative offices will be closed on December 26th and will resume on Tuesday, December 27th.

Clarksville Transit System will offer free transportation on December 24th from the Downtown Transit Center to the Annual Warm Souls Christmas Celebration at the Austin Peay State University Fortera Stadium parking lot.

Warm Souls will be from 10:00am to 1:00pm. CTS trips to Warm Souls will begin at 9:30am. The final return trip will depart APSU for the Transit Center at 12:30pm.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed December 26th-27th.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational.

The customer service center payment drop box at 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at https://cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill-paying information.

City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Wednesday, December 28th for regularly scheduled hours.