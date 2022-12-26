As slight snow continues, some slick spots are possible across Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service reports a few snow showers and slick spots still possible through the evening for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Scattered light snow showers or flurries will linger into the evening across Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee. Most locations will not have any accumulations, but a few spots could have less than one-half inch of new snow.

Any areas receiving snow will have slick roads. Also, refreezing of existing puddles could cause slick spots. Motorists are urged to exercise caution.

Affected Counties

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Perry County, Hickman County, Williamson County, and Rutherford County.