Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting December 30th, 2022

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, (Excluding Holiday Restrictions), traffic is currently running in its final alignment, there will be temporary lane closures for final phase of construction at various locations throughout the project. Mayhew Road is now open.

SR 13, SR 48 and SR 112

Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard) SR 48 (College Street) and SR 112 (North Second Street/University Avenue)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding Holiday Restrictions), there will be lane closures for striping

Davidson County

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, (Excluding Holiday Restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road to install permanent striping.

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (SR 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (LM 13.33).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding Holiday Restrictions), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for final striping.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

On January 4th, from 10:00am – 2:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for January 4th.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, from 9:00am until 3:00pm (Excluding Holiday Restrictions), there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, from 7:30am – 6:00pm, (Excluding Holiday Restrictions), there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for drilling the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, (Excluding holiday restrictions) there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.