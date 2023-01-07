APSU Softball releases 2023 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University softball (APSU) announces its 2023 schedule, which features four in-season tournaments and 13 games against teams that played in last year’s NCAA Tournament or National Invitational Softball Championship.

The Governors, who will be playing their first season as a member of the ASUN Conference, finished the 2022 season with a 30-23 record and return 14 letter winners along with four transfers and six true freshmen.

In-Season Tournaments

The Governors spend the season’s first two weekends on the road, beginning February 10-12 in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, at the Runnin’ Bulldog Classic – where APSU will take on Robert Morris, Ohio, and classic host Gardner-Webb.

Austin Peay State University heads south for its second tournament on Week 2, traveling to Auburn, Alabama, February 17th-19th, for the Tiger Invite, with the Govs facing Dayton, Villanova, and host Auburn.

The APSU Govs open March with a short trip to Bowling Green, Kentucky, March 3rd-5th, to participate in the WKU Spring Fling – joining Akron, Evansville, and host Western Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University hosts it home tournament, the Govs Classic, at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, March 11th-12th, with Belmont and Dayton coming to town.

ASUN Conference Debut

The Governors will play eight three-game series in their first season as a member of the ASUN Conference, with four coming at home and four on the road.

Austin Peay State University will host Kennesaw State (March 17th-19th), Bellarmine (April 8th-9th), North Alabama (April 22nd-23rd) and Jacksonville State (May 5th-6th) and travel to Queens (March 25th-26th), Florida Gulf Coast (April 1st-2nd), Lipscomb (April 15th-16th) and Liberty (April 28th-29th).

Midweek Contests

Austin Peay State University will play seven-midweek contests during the 2023 season, with five coming at home, one on the road, and one being played at a neutral site.

Austin Peay State University’s first midweek date is February 22nd, coming at home, versus Northern Iowa. APSU also has home midweek single games versus Providence (March 7th), Middle Tennessee (April 12th), and Chattanooga (April 19th).

Austin Peay State University plays Tennessee in the Midstate Classic, on March 15th, in a neutral site contest at Columbia, Tennessee, while its lone true midweek road contest is in Murray, Kentucky, versus Murray State (March 29th).

ASUN Championship

The 2023 ASUN Conference Championship Tournament will take place in DeLand, Florida, May 9th-13th, with the top eight teams making the tournament field.

Tickets|

For information, or to buy tickets, for the Governors home softball games at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, go online to LetsGoPeay.com and click on the ticket tab near the top of the home page, or call the ticket office at 931.221.7329.

2023 Governors Softball Schedule Highlights