Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to identify three young males that have vandalized and trespassed two unoccupied Condos on Hornbuckle Road.

These individuals have caused extensive damage and may live in the area.

If anyone recognizes these individuals, they are asked to please contact CPD Detective Jamal Alquzweeni 931.648.0656 ext 5366.