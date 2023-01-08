Austin Peay State University Track and Field wins Ed Temple Classic

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team totaled 75 points and won Saturday’s 24th annual Ed Temple Classic, hosted by Tennessee State at the Wilma Rudolph Indoor Track Facility inside the Gentry Center.

“I thought all of our ladies competed hard today,” APSU Track and Field head coach Valerie Brown said. “This was our first meet back off the holiday break. We can tell our ladies put in the work over the break. We picked up where we left off from December.”

Austin Peay State University’s Kenisha Phillips won the 55 meter dash and 200 meter dash in 7.07 and 24.32 seconds, respectively. Savannah Fruth (5:30.48), Sydney Freeman (5:33.85), Kerra Marsh (5:42.36), Hallie Mattingly (6:08.36), and Piper Barnhart (6:16.27) took the top five spots in the one mile run. Kyra Wilder (58.81 seconds), Lauren Lewis (58.89 seconds), and Alexis Arnett (59.13 seconds) claimed the top three spots in the 400 meter dash.

Camaryn McClelland (8.51 seconds) and Amani Sharif (8.69 seconds) took second and third, respectively, in the 55 meter hurdles.

The APSU Govs’ 4×400 meter relay team of Wilder, Lewis, Arnett, and Phillips took the top spot in 3:57.30. Sharif, Ashleigh Stephen, Isis Banks, and Sydney Hartoin finished second in 4:05.06.

Sharif won the long jump with a school-record mark of 6.22 meters, which ranks fourth best nationally this season. She also won the high jump after clearing 1.65 meters. McClelland took third in the triple jump after clearing 11.56 meters. Emma Tucker was second in the weight throw and third in the shot put after tosses of 14.18 and 11.70 meters, respectively. Sabrina Oostburg finished fourth in the weight throw after a toss of 13.82 meters.

“While there are still things to improve upon, our team was outstanding today,” Brown commented. “We are glad to have our student-athletes back and look forward to progressing each week.”

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team takes part in the Commodore Challenge, hosted by Vanderbilt, January 13th-14th.