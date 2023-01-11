APSU Women’s Basketball battles Jacksonville State Thursday at the Dunn Center

Austin Peay (7-6 | 2-1 ASUN) vs. Jacksonville State (9-5 | 2-1 ASUN)

Thursday, January 12th, 2023 | 5:30pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts Jacksonville State in a battle between the ASUN Conference’s top defenses on Thursday at 5:30pm in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (7-6, 2-1 ASUN) has allowed a program-record 56.7 points per game – 3.5 points per game fewer than the current record held by last year’s team – entering Thursday’s game, which is best for second in the ASUN. Meanwhile, Jacksonville State (9-5, 2-1 ASUN) leads the ASUN and is 15th in Division I, allowing 54.2 points per game.

The Governors defeated Stetson, 50-46, in their last outing, holding the Hatters to 30.2 percent from the field. Jada Roberson and Tiya Douglas led Austin Peay State University with nine points, with Roberson – making her first start as a Gov – also hauling in a season-high nine rebounds in the win.

Jacksonville State has won six of its last seven games and has outscored its opponents by an average of 11.0 points in that run. The Gamecocks’ lone blemish since mid-December came in an 83-81 loss against Lipscomb last Thursday.

Thursday’s game is the 31st all-time meeting between the Govs and Gamecocks. Austin Peay leads the all-time series 17-13 and has won 11 of 15 meetings in Clarksville.

The game also is the first for Yamia Johnson against her former team. Johnson started 42 games for the Gamecocks from 2018-21 and averaged 10.2 points in her career in Jacksonville, Alabama.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP) / Zach Pugh (Color)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ — Alex Gould (PxP) / Patton Cook (Color)

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Thursday’s game is the 31st all-time meeting between the Governors and Gamecocks and the first ASUN Conference Contest.

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series against Jacksonville State, 17-13, and is 11-4 against the Gamecocks in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Jacksonville State won the last meeting between the two teams, defeating the Govs, 66-44, on February 27th, 2021 in Jacksonville, Alabama.

Both teams enter Thursday’s contest after winning two of three ASUN games last week in the first week of league action.

Tiya Douglas leads the APSU Govs with 11.0 points per game through ASUN action, while Shamarre Hale has averaged 8.0 points and a team-best 7.3 rebounds per game.

Jada Roberson earned her first start as an APSU Gov in last week’s win against Stetson. The Indianapolis, Indiana native tied for a team-best nine points while also hauling in nine rebounds against the Hatters.

Austin Peay State University’s defense has allowed just 56.7 points and a .264 three-point field-goal percentage – the lowest marks in program history.

Yamia Johnson needs just 33 points to eclipse 1,500 for her career.



Austin Peay State University has 22-straight games when it holds the opponent to under 50 points. It also has won 21-straight games when scoring over 70.



The Governors are 7-1 when outshooting their opponent this season and when holding opponents to under 45 percent from the field.

About the Jacksonville State Gamecocks



2022-23 Record: 9-5 (2-1 ASUN)

2021-22 Record: 24-8 (13-3 ASUN)

2021-22 Season Result: Jacksonville State claimed the ASUN West Division Title last season and advanced to the 2022 ASUN Championship title where it dropped a 69-54 game against Florida Gulf Coast. For making it to the title match, the Gamecocks earned an automatic berth to the WNIT where its season came to an end in the tournament’s first round after falling to Tulane, 80-36.

Returning/Newcomers: 9/5

Notable Returner: Forward Kennedy Gavin is averaging 20.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in ASUN play for the Gamecocks and 10.8 points and 7.8 rebounds on the season

Notable Newcomer: Freshman Brooklyn McDaniel has appeared in all 14 games for the Gamecocks this season, making three starts, and is averaging 5.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Series History: 17-13, APSU. Austin Peay State University is 11-4 against Jacksonville State at home.

Last Meeting: Jacksonville State ended a two-game losing streak to the Governors when it picked up a 60-44 win, on February 27th, 2021 in the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season finale for both teams. APSU alumna Maggie Knowles led the Govs with 11 points in the loss, but the Govs were unable to overcome a first quarter that saw them outscored, 27-11.

