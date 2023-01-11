Nashville State Community College partners with BGSF Partner for Darrell Freeman Fellowship for Information Technology Focused Students

Nashville, TN – The Darrell Freeman Fellowship at Nashville State Community College, in partnership with and financially supported by BGSF, will educate and support students who want to successfully enter the Information Technology field upon graduating with an Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree in programming, cyber security, networking, and data analytics.

The College and BGSF worked to form this Fellowship, with the blessing of the Freeman family, in honor of Darrell’s legacy of generosity and mentorship. BGSF is providing a one-time stipend of $1,500 for students to earn industry-focused certifications and credentials along with a technical mentor to guide students through the course.

“Darrell was an inspirational leader, whose legacy will have a lasting impact,” Nashville State President Dr. Shanna L. Jackson said. “We are honored to offer the Fellowship in his name and are grateful to BGSF for supporting our students and working with us to supply the local information technology talent pipeline for business.”

The late Darrell Freeman was a Nashville-based businessman and philanthropist who served as a mentor and benefactor for aspiring Black entrepreneurs. He sold his information technology consulting company Zycron, Inc. to BGSF, a publicly traded workforce solutions firm that connects the right talent to the right opportunities, in 2017. Darrell maintained strong relationships with several of its leaders following the acquisition.

“Darrell was a good friend of mine,” said Eric Peters, president of BGSF’s Professional Division. “We miss him dearly and we want to continue on with the legacy of what he believed in and we think that this Fellowship and partnership with Nashville State Community College is the best way to do it”.

The Fellowship prepares information technology students for an entry-level position in the fields of:

Oracle Application Management

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure/Architecture

ServiceNow Application Management/Administration

Courses, provided online and self-paced, in each concentration will expertly prepare students to sit for industry-accepted competency examinations. An A.A.S. degree and industry certification(s) will be helpful while pursuing a career post-graduation. BGSF provides career counseling along the way to ensure the best possibility of placement. Additionally, the College and BGSF may be able to assist fellows to secure an internship.

The salary for a graduate that holds an A.A.S. degree and a certification in one of the fields ranges from $55,000 to $65,000 annually. Paid internships range from $17.00 to $25.00 an hour.

Students interested in the Fellowship should reach out to Rob Tudor, Nashville State IT partnerships director, robert.tudor@nscc.edu

The College is always developing corporate or individual partnership and engagement opportunities to support students and in academic programs to make sure it is meeting local industry needs. For any organization or individual looking to partner, please reach out to Nashville State Community Foundation Executive Director Cecily Freeman Stone at cecily.freeman@nscc.edu.