APSU Track’s Amani Sharif, Emma Tucker earn ASUN honors

Atlanta, GA – A pair of Austin Peay State University Tack and Field (APSU) freshmen – Amani Sharif and Emma Tucker – swept the ASUN Conference weekly awards, announced Wednesday by the league office.

Sharif earned two honors – Track Athlete and Freshman of the Week. Tucker was voted Field Athlete of the Week. The pair helped the Governors win the 24th annual Ed Temple Classic on January 7th. Sharif and Tucker each captured their first award and the program’s first ever ASUN honors.

Sharif won the long jump with a school-record mark of 6.22 meters, which ranks fourth best nationally this season. She also won the high jump after clearing 1.65 meters. Sharif took second in the 55 meter hurdles in 8.69 seconds. She was a member of the 4×400 meter relay team which finished second in 3:57.30.

Tucker was second in the weight throw and third in the shot put after tosses of 14.18 and 11.70 meters, respectively.

Austin Peay State University continues the indoor season, January 13th-14th, taking part in the Commodore Challenge, hosted by Vanderbilt. Friday’s field events begin at 1:00pm CT, while the track events start at 5:00pm.