Severe Thunderstorms possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that strong to severe thunderstorms could form across Clarksville-Montgomery County as well as the Northwest counties of Middle Tennessee late tonight.

Damaging winds and hail will be the main concerns. Storms are expected mainly after 4:00am.

There is an 80 percent chance of rain in the early morning hours.

Thursday through Tuesday

A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee on Thursday, mainly in the morning. The risk level is marginal, or 1 out of 5.

Much colder air will move in Thursday night and Friday with a good chance for snow showers across the Upper Cumberland. Accumulations may top 1 inch for higher elevations.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.