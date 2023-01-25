APSU Women’s Basketball plays Liberty at the Dunn Center, Thursday

Austin Peay (11-6 | 6-1 ASUN) vs. Liberty (11-7 | 3-4)

Thursday, January 26th, 2023 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team enters the fourth week of ASUN Conference action tied atop the league standings and on its longest winning streak since 2017 when it hosts Liberty for “We Back Pat Night” on Thursday, in the Winfield Dunn Center. The game begins at 6:00pm.

Austin Peay (11-6, 6-1 ASUN) is tied with Florida Gulf Coast and Lipscomb for first place in the ASUN. Liberty (11-7, 5-2 ASUN) defeated FGCU for the first time in program history last week, creating the tie for first place.

The APSU Governors currently are on an ASUN-best five-game winning streak which also is the program’s longest since a seven-game streak in 2017. The Flames are on their longest winning streak of the season at three games following wins against Jacksonville, Stetson and the Eagles.

Austin Peay State University earned a pair of road wins against Central Arkansas and North Alabama last week, led by 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game by Shamarre Hale who earned her second-straight ASUN Newcomer of the Week award, Monday. Hale posted her second double-double of the season in an 18-point, 11-rebound outing against the Sugar Bears, before recording a career-high 22 points in last Saturday’s 61-52 win against Liberty.

Hale’s current field-goal percentage of 68.5 is on pace to break the program record which currently is held by D’Shara Booker at 65.5, set last season and garners a 73.6 field-goal percentage in ASUN games.

Liberty is led by Preseason All-ASUN member, Mya Berkman, who averages a team-best 14.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Berkman leads the nation with a 72.4 field-goal percentage this season and is 28th in the country with 3.7 offensive rebounds per game.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP) / Zach Pugh (Color)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ — Alex Gould (PxP) / Barry Gresham (Color)

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University tips off its fourth week of ASUN Conference play with its first-ever matchup against the Liberty Flames.

The Flames are Austin Peay State University’s fifth of eight first-time opponents this season. The Govs are 3-1 in such games this season.

Austin Peay State University is in a three-way tie with Florida Gulf Coast and Lipscomb for first place in the ASUN standings.

The APSU Govs are on an ASUN-best five-game winning streak, the program’s longest since the 2017-18 season.

Austin Peay State University earned a pair of wins in last week’s action, defeating Central Arkansas and North Alabama by an average of 10 points.

Shamarre Hale was named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week, Monday, after averaging 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in last week’s wins.

The APSU Govs are currently on pace to set the program record in a quartet of defensive statistics, including scoring defense (55.5), rebound defense (32.0), field-goal percentage defense (.383) and three-point defense (.262). The Govs’ scoring defense leads the ASUN and is 21st nationally this season.

Austin Peay State University has won 23 straight games when it holds opponents to under 50 points and has won 21 straight when scoring over 70.

Mariah Adams and Yamia Johnson lead the ASUN in free-throw percentage with an 85.1 and 84.1 mark at the charity stripe, respectively.

About the Liberty Flames



2022-23 Record: 11-7 (5-2 ASUN)

2021-22 Record: 28-5 (14-2 ASUN)

2021-22 Season Result: After entering the 2022 ASUN Conference Tournament as the East Division’s No. 2 seed, the Flames advanced to the tournament’s semifinals where it fell to the top team from the West Division, Jacksonville State, on a buzzer-beater. The Flames then earned a seed in the WNIT where it earned a first-round win against Campbell before falling to Vanderbilt in the second round

Notable Returner: A 6-3 center, Mya Berkman started all 33 games for the Flames last season, leading them in both scoring (12.3) and rebounding (7.4) per game, earning First Team All-ASUN honors. This year, Berkman was tabbed as a Preseason All-ASUN selection and leads the country in field-goal percentage (72.4) and is 28th – third in the ASUN – with 3.7 offensive rebounds per game. She also leads her team with 14.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Notable Newcomer: Freshman Pien Steenbergen has appeared in all 18 games for the Flames this season and is averaging 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Series History: First Meeting

Last Meeting: N/A

